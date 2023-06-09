Bhopal: 5-day ‘Aam Mahotsav 6.0,’ Begins

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around nine varieties of organic mango from seven districts of the state are on display and sale at the 5-day Aam Mahotsav 6.0,’ that was inaugurated on the premises of NABARD office at Bittan Market on Thursday.

In the exhibition-cum sale, mangoes of varieties including Noorjehan, Sundarja, Kesar, Chosa, Langda, Amrapali, Dussehri, Malda, Sinduri etc. from Alirajpur, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Satna, Rewa, Mandla, Shivpuri, and Narmadapuram have been sourced.

The fest is being organised by NABARD to encourage tribal farmers by providing them a marketing platform for the mangoes produced under NABARD's Wadi Project.

In charge-General Manager, Reserve Bank of India, Hemant Kumar Soni inaugurated the fest on Thursday. Binod Kumar Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI, State of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Tarsem Singh Jeera, SLBC Convenor, PS Tiwari, Managing Director, Apex Bank were present on the occasion. Amore 150 quintals of different varieties of mango will be brought to the fest. 90 quintals have been fetched. Of these, around 40 quintals have been sold out on inaugural day. Besides, a ‘Phal Vahan (Fruit Van) was flagged off for the sale of mangoes, produced by tribal families.

Around 40 quintals of mangoes sold out on inaugural day

Alirajpur’s Noorjahan @ Rs 1000/pc

The costliest mango in the festival is Noorjahan from Alirajpur. The weight of one piece of mango is 3 kg. Awam Sanjay Singh of Alirajpur says that the cost of one piece of this is Rs1000. Earlier it had 10 trees, but now only 3 trees are left. Due to not being successful in the crafting of this tree, this species is slowly reaching the verge of extinction.

GI-tag Sundarja from Rewa

The mango got a GI Tag recently. The specialty of this mango is that it is full of medicinal properties and diabetes patients can also eat it. The price of the mango is Rs 300 per kg. It has been brought from Govindgarh in Rewa district.

Fibrous Malda of Chhindwara

The mango from Chhindwara is fibrous and very sweet in taste. According to Brijkishore, the specialty of Malda mango is that after shrinking in the form of a seed, it again takes the form of a seed. The flakes of Malda mango are fine so that you can extract a lot of juice. Its cost is Rs 200 per kg.