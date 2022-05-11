Bhopal: 48-year-old Bharat Talkies railway overbridge to be repaired

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education Minister Vishvas Kailash Sarang inspected Bharat Talkies railway overbridge (ROB) in the city on Wednesday.

He said that Bharat Talkies ROB connecting the bus station and the old city to the railway station platform number one was constructed in 1974. Now with the special repair work of the bridge, it will be fit for use for 25 years. About Rs 2.5 crore to 3 crore will be spent on the repairs.

Sarang said that due to the repair work, changes would be made in traffic for some time. The district administration and the traffic police will ensure that the flow of traffic on the diverted route is smooth.

Godown to be vacated

Sarang instructed to vacate godown built under Bharat Talkies ROB. He said that the encroached areas should be freed within two days. As the bridge is old, its bearings and pedestals have become damaged. To fix the riding surface, the existing surface will be dismantled and the new surface will be made of asphalt. Work order has been issued. Work will be completed in 8 months.

ALSO READ Milan Talkies fame actress Reecha Sinha to debut in the Punjabi music industry

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10:52 PM IST