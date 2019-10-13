Bhopal: 465 patients register for free Urology camp

BHOPAL: The 95th Free Urology camp was held at Sewa Sadan Eye Hospital, Sant Hirdaram Nagar on Sunday. As many as 465 patients - 359 males and 106 females have registered their names for treatment. As many as 224 patients came from the state capital. Urologists and physicians are attending the patients and required X-ray, Sonography and other pathological procedures have been started. JSS Secretary Mahesh Dayaramani said Bengaluru-based philanthropist Jai Shivshakti Health and Education Foundation has donated funds to organize the camp.