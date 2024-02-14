Bhopal: 42th Foundation Day Of Bharat Bhavan Begins With Atah Kim

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dance drama, Atah Kim, presented by the disciples of Kathak exponent Padma Bhushan Kumudini Lakhia was one of major attractions at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Tuesday evening. It was part of the inaugural day of the eight-day event organised by Bharat Bhavan to mark its 42th Foundation.

Directed and choreographed by Kumudini Lakhia, the dance drama Atah Kim, meaning, now what next, poses the crucial query - where do we go from here? It was presented by Kadamb Group from Ahmedabad, which left the audience spellbound. It is one of the high water marks of Guru Kumudini Lakhia's choreographic sophistication in kathak. The entire choreography using kathak technique looked so unusual and different with only one frame, which was supposed to be a barrier, which cannot be crossed.

A group of dancers outside the frame and one dancer within the frame being opposed by the group if she stepped outside was conveyed imaginatively. The event began with the inauguration of the exhibition of sculptor Bhagwan Rampure from Maharashtra and Gond artist Venkatraman Singh Shyam. Rampure is the artist whose eight feet Big Bull made of bronze is on display. He also contributed to the statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar It was followed by Aradhana Nritya conceptualised by Odissi exponent Bindu Juneja. It was presented by her disciples who enchanted the audience.