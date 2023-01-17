Bhopal: 4% of items to be purchased from SC/ST-run units, 3% from women

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government implemented new store purchase rules on Tuesday. The departments will purchase various items and do publicity, printing and other work on the grounds of those rules.

According to the rules, all government departments have to procure 4% of all the items from the SC/ST entrepreneurs and 3% from the units run by women.

The department can do purchases from Gem Portal, besides six government organisations have been authorised to do publicity and other work without floating tenders.

In the rules, there are provisions for encouraging start-ups. All government departments and organisations can separately fix qualifications for the start-ups for supplies up to Rs 1 crore.

The start-ups can be given some relief in terms of experience and turnover. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary will approve a list of items to be procured from the start-ups.

To encourage suppliers, the EMD of tender has been reduced by 3%. There will also be a portal of blacklisted contractors. It portal will consist of dealers blacklisted by various departments, so that other wings of the government do not procure anything from them.

The government has also decided that a separate rule will be made for procurement from local producers.

The state has changed the rules for storage and purchase after a long time.

According to secretary of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises P Narhari, the government has made several provisions in the store purchase rules, so that the departments may not face problem and the youths running start-ups may get encouragement.