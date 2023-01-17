Bhopal: Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology's research scholars sit on indefinite hunger strike against admin

Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Research scholars at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology went on an indefinite hunger strike on Monday against the administration’s decision to provide fellowship benefits only to PhD scholars of 3rd year whose research papers of Q1, Q2 class have been published in SCI, SSCIE research journals. Otherwise, their fellowship will be stopped.

The PhD scholars stated that fellowships are provided by Government of India for five years. However, MANIT administration withdraws it in 3rd year of research if research papers of Q1, Q2 class are not published.

The research scholars have also demanded 62% increment in the fellowship for MTech and PhD research scholars. Tanmay Shukla, a research scholar from Electrical Department, has been on hunger strike for last two weeks, demanding that the supervisor be changed because the supervisor has tried to get his research papers published in his name and in the name of his friends, which has caused him mental stress.

The scholars stated that SC, ST, Divyang research scholars are not charged tuition fee in government-funded institutions while MANIT management is charging tuition fees from PhD scholars. The scholars asked the administration to accept their demands in writing.

