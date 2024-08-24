Bhopal: 4 Months On, Class 12 Topper Yet To Get Rs 25K, Scooters

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The students who scored more than 75 per cent marks in Class 12 exams under the Madhya Pradesh Board are still waiting for the prize money and scooter that the government promised for the toppers. More than four months have passed since the announcement of the results for the academic session 2023-24, but the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has yet to initiate the procedure for distribution of prizes.

According to records, approximately 90,000 students scored more than 75 per cent in class 12 exams. The government said to provide Rs 25,000 each of these students along with a scooter for one topper from each private and government school across the state. Meanwhile, the DPI officials said they are awaiting instructions from the higher authorities on when to distribute the money and scooter.

“Whenever we get instructions, we will start the procedure. We will arrange a programme, where the CM will transfer the money and it only takes one click to transfer the money to the students’ accounts,” an official added. When Free Press spoke to Jayant Yadav from Shajapur, who topped the Arts stream with 487 marks, he expressed disappointment and said, “The government promised us money and we built our hopes around that promise. If they had not promised, we would not have hoped.

This amount is crucial for us to buy a laptop for our college use,” he said. Vidisha’s Muskan Dangi, who topped the Commerce stream with 493 marks, said, “So far, we have not received any information regarding the prize. I almost forgot that we were supposed to get prize money too.”

‘DPI responsible for prize distribution’

Krishna Deo Tripathi, secretary of the MP Board, said the DPI is responsible for issuing directions regarding the prize distribution. And they have not asked us for any data on meritorious students yet.

78K toppers received prize last year

Under the Mukhyamantri Protsahan Yojana, meritorious students who have scored 75 per cent or above marks in class 12 from the MP Board are given an amount of Rs 25,000 each for a laptop. Last year, 78,641 such students were given funds to buy laptops. Additionally, last year only the top student of a government school was given a scooty.