Bhopal: 4-day ‘Potters Market -2022’ at Gauhar Mahal today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Potters Development Welfare Society is going to organise 4-day Potters Market -2022 at Gauhar Mahal in the city from Thursday. ‘After a very long and trying hiatus of the last two years we are delighted to announce once again the return of our friends and Studio Potters from all over the country,’ president of the society Sonia Rashid said adding that this is the 10th season of the market.

The event will begin with an exhibition at 4:30 pm in which 10 ceramists from Bhopal including Devendra Shakya, Devilal Patidar, Girija Waingankar, Jhumuk Das, Leena Hande, Dulal Chandra Manna, Nidhi Chopra, Nirmala Sharma, Suchita Rai and Veena Singh will take part. After that a film will be screened showing the life and work of senior ceramic artists from Delhi Dipalee and PR Daroz.

The Market will open for visitors on Friday at 11am. Nearly 42 potters from various cities like Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Bhopal and others will display their ceramic works in it, Rashid said.

She said there will be a fun drummers circle this year. Saqib a musician from Rajasthan will conduct it every day during the market. All the participants and visitors are welcome to join in to create music.

Traditional potter Basant Ram Prajapati and other traditional potters will conduct live sessions on the potter’s wheel for visitors to try their hands in clay. Children from NGOs in Bhopal - Muskaan and Arushi will present short music and dance performances on November 26 and 27 evening. There will be Obvara firings on November 25 and 26 where visitors will witness pots being put in a small kiln and can take freshly fired pots home!

Nirgun and Sufi music by Tapas Upadhyay will be held on November 27 – the concluding day of the event at 6 pm.