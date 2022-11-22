Bhopal: Tribunal’s notification being served on banned PFI, allied outfits in 12 districts

Cops pasting Tribunal notification at office of banned outfits |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): State police have started serving the Tribunal's notification on banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and their associate organisations.

The state home department has directed the police superintendents of 12 districts to serve the notification issued by the Tribunal formed after the PFI and eight associate groups were declared unlawful.

DIG Police (ATS) Dr Ashish told Free Press that the Government of India has banned the PFI and its allied organisations and formed a Tribunal to look into the claims and objections of the banned outfits and the government.

The Tribunal has issued the notification to the banned organisations via state police seeking their response.

“Whenever the GoI bans an organisation, it forms a Tribunal to give equal chance to represent their claim and objection. The tribunal thus looked into claims of the organisations and that of the government,” said the DIG.

The letter issued on November 16, has been sent to the superintendent of police of 12 districts - Indore, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Sehore, Ujjain, Neemuch, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Guna, Shivpuri, Sheopur and Chhindwara. The SPs have been asked to ensure that the Tribunal’s notification is served on the banned outfits which were functioning in their respective districts .

“The Central Government hereby constitutes an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal consisting of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, High Court of Delhi, for the purpose of adjudicating whether or not there is sufficient cause for declaring the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as unlawful association,” the notification mentioned in the letter said.

As per the order, the Tribunal notification is to be pasted on the walls of banned organisations in these 12 districts.

Sheopur additional superintendent of police Satyendra Singh Tomar talking to Free Press said that as many as 16 notices were served on the banned outfits. The police handed over the notices in person to the office-bearers, while in some cases it was sent through post, said the officer, adding notices were also pasted on the walls of offices of the banned organisation.

Notably, PFI activists were extending their work in Sheopur district area, as it was easy to approach states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. They wanted to extend their network in other states also, the officials said.

Senior officer at PHQ said that the network of PFI is spread in around 25 districts of Madhya Pradesh. The activists zeroed in on Sheopur thinking that being a ‘backward’ district it was not under the radar of the security, they added.

Head office of banned organisations operational in Sheopur, Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Chhindwara.

Banned organisations operating in state

Popular Front of India- Bhopal, Sheopur, Shivpuri, Guna, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Indore, Ujjain, Shajapur, Rajgarh and Sehore.

National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO)- Bhopal and Indore.

All India Imam Council (AIIC)- Bhopal, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Ujjain.