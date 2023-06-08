Bhopal: 4 -day exhibition ‘Janjatiya Nayak’ begins

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Portraits of 18 tribal freedom fighters who played an important role in the freedom struggle are on display at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravidndra Bhawan in the city.

It was part of four-day painting exhibition ‘Janjatiya Nayak,’ organised by Swaraj Sansthan Sanchanalaya to mark Birsa Munda Balidan Diwas which falls on June 9. The exhibition began on Wednesday.

They included Birsa Munda, Kanu Santhal, Siddho Santhal, Alluri Sitaram Raju,Shankar Shah, Raghunath Shah, Sitaram Kanwar, Tantya Bhil, Bhima Nayak, Khajya Nayak, Raghunath, Singh Mandloi, Rani Avantibai, Shaheed Mudde Bai, Gundadhoor, Surendra Sai, Rayanna, Manshu Aejha. The biography and contribution of the tribal freedom fighter are also mentioned in it.

The exhibition will remain open for art lovers till June 10 from 12pm to 7 pm.