Bhopal: 37-year-old Ram Bai Nayak becomes first Woman Sarpanch of her Village

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With an aim to develop infrastructural facilities while improving quality of life and economic well-being of people living in the community, Ram Bai Nayak becomes the first and the youngest Woman Sarpanch of her Villages Tanda and Noronha Sakal in Madhya Pradesh.

The villages were only equipped with 5-tube wells as drinking water supplies which often dried up during the summers. Taking the grave issue into consideration, the 37-year-old Sarpanch ensured construction of 2 water tanks facilitating individual drinking water to each house in villages Tanda and Noronha Sakal.

Ram Bai Nayak has been making notable strides towards the betterment of her village since her election. In collaboration with SOS Children’s Village Bhopal, Ram Bai Nayak has guaranteed over 33 Masonry Workers with work and free education for their children, ensuring a brighter future for their families. In addition, 22 elderly people in the village have been helped with old-age pensions, providing them with financial stability during their golden years.

The Sarpanch has also been instrumental in ensuring that over 48 families have access to toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, promoting hygiene and sanitation in the community. Furthermore, 18 families now have access to gas connections, making cooking and daily household chores more convenient. Over 48 families have also been helped with Below Poverty Line Cards to avail government benefits, while over 121 families have been assisted with Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna.

In her efforts to improve the education system in the village, Ram Bai Nayak plans to upgrade the middle school to a high school during the academic session 2023-24. This initiative is aimed at ensuring that the children have access to quality education in the village itself.

Ram Bai belongs to an economically impoverished family

Born and brought up in Tanda Village in Bhopal , Ram Bai belonged to an economically impoverished family who instead of attending school, worked as a daily-wage labour to support her family during childhood. After getting married at the age of 20, she and her husband set-up a tea-stall to meet their daily needs. SOS Children’s Village – Bhopal helped empowering her with basic abilities of reading and writing to achieve day-to-day tasks, generate PAN and Ayushman Card to boost her financial credibility, and supported with Rs. 20,000 to get a cow as part of their income generation activity which helped her boost her existing Tea Stall and at the same time, she could sell the milk for extra income.

“I had never thought of becoming a Sarpanch. I never felt that a woman, labour, can also win and lead a village taking decisions for my Village. Now, I came to know what democracy means. A common woman’s wish can also come true. I thank SOS Children’s Villages of India from the bottom of my heart for guiding me during the last 3 years, strengthening me to become a leader. I was not born a leader, but the feeling of changing the lives of women in our society boosted me and helped me to become Sarpanch,” said Ram Bai.