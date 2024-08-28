Bhopal: 36-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Bogda Bridge Rail Track; Suicide Or Accident?

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old man was found dead on the Bogda bridge railway track in Bhopal city on Wednesday early morning. The passersby informed the police and a team of cops reached the spot.

The police said that it is yet to ascertain whether the man committed suicide, or was accidentally mowed to death by the train. Further probe is underway.

Aishbag police station TI Jitendra Garhwal told Free Press that the man who was found dead has been identified as 36-year-old Mohammad Jahid. He was a resident of Barkhedi, and the police discovered him lying dead on the railway track on Wednesday morning, after receiving information from the passers-by.

The police is trying to contact his family to hand over the body.

Driving license recovered from pocket

The police rushed to the scene, and inspected his body, from where they recovered his driving license from his pocket. His identity was ascertained with the help of the license. The police said that it is not clear whether Jahid committed suicide or was accidentally hit down by the speeding train. The cops have launched efforts to contact his kin, after which more details regarding the circumstances surrounding his death shall be learnt.