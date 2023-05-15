Bhopal: 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya evam Samman Samaroh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): One of the best-known stories of Munshi Premchand, Bade Bhai Sahab, rendered into a comical Hindi play, Big B, entertained the audience at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Monday evening.

The play mocked the English-oriented education system of India. It depicts the kind of English that was spoken seventy years back in the country, evoking much laughter.

It was staged on the third day of the five-day 30th Iftekhar Smriti Natya Evam Samman Samaroh organised by Iftekhar Cricket Akademi, Bhopal.

Directed by Saeed Aalam, the play revolves around two Hindi-speaking brothers who are compelled to learn to read, write and speak English.

The elder brother feels that the British are about to leave, but those knowing English have a good future in the country. There are some funny dialogues in English, which left the audience in splits.

Besides, a felicitation function was held. Theatre actors and directors Vibha Shrivastav and Seema More were presented Aruna Suman Sahi Smriti Samman and Tariq Dad Smriti Samman respectively. A play, Chhutti, directed by Niti Shrivastava will be staged on Tuesday.