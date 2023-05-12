 Bhopal: 300-bedded multi-specialty to come up at Sultania Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 300-bedded multi-specialty to come up at Sultania Hospital

Bhopal: 300-bedded multi-specialty to come up at Sultania Hospital

A new 300-bed new civil hospital will be constructed after the demolition of the existing building on the land.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:21 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A new multi-specialty hospital of 300-bedded will be constructed at the old building of Sultania Hospital. The land of Sultania Hospital has been transferred to the Public Health and Family Welfare Department. In this regard, Superintendent of Sultania Hospital Dr. Vijay Nandmehar and Chief Medical and Health Officer Bhopal Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari signed the documents of transfer.

A new 300-bed new civil hospital will be constructed after the demolition of the existing building on the land. The facility will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 76.49 crore, said Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari .

“After shifting of Sultania Hospital to Hamidia Hospital, approval has been given by the state government to build a new hospital at this place. In this regard, 2.8194 hectare land has been provided free of cost by the government. After the transfer, a new hospital will be built by the Public Health and Family Welfare Department . This land was earlier under the Medical Education Department.

Read Also
Bhopal: Collector to New Market parking contractor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 300-bedded multi-specialty to come up at Sultania Hospital

Bhopal: 300-bedded multi-specialty to come up at Sultania Hospital

Bhopal: Youth found hanging in Eintkhedi, probe on

Bhopal: Youth found hanging in Eintkhedi, probe on

Bhopal: Doctor’s house robbed, cash & jewellery missing

Bhopal: Doctor’s house robbed, cash & jewellery missing

Bhopal: HuT started making base in MP around four years ago

Bhopal: HuT started making base in MP around four years ago

After Karnataka, the focus to shift to MP Cong counting on 5 announcements, BJP depending on welfare...

After Karnataka, the focus to shift to MP Cong counting on 5 announcements, BJP depending on welfare...