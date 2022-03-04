Bhopal: 30 complaints against car company for cheating people; 30 cars missing

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 30 complaints have been received at MP Nagar police station against fake car taxi company Taxido, which cheated people on the pretext of providing vehicles to government departments on monthly rent. So far, 30 complaints have been lodged with MP Nagar police station against executives of Taxido car company.

According to police, first FIR was registered on February 17 against executives of car company on the complaint of resident Raj Parosia. As per agreement, Raj Parosia was assured for Rs 21,000 per month but neither payment was made nor car was returned.

Company disappeared with 30 cars from state capital. Complainant told police that as many as many 170 people were duped by the company. Police have booked owner of company Varun Bansal and manager Ravi Vishwakarma. Accused used different Adhaar cards to cheat people.

MP Nagar SHO Sudhir Arzaria said 30 complaints were received. Police have registered a case of cheating against company owner and manager. “Company neither gave rent to owners nor returned their cars,” he said.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 11:29 PM IST