Bhopal: 3 Tribal Women Painters Showcase Artworks With Pablo Picasso | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three women tribal artists of Madhya Pradesh have displayed their artworks along with the paintings of eminent Spanish Pablo Picasso at an exhibition in Italy. They included the works of Baiga painter Padma Shri Jodhaiya Bai, Bhil painter Padma Shri Bhuri Bai and Lado Bai. It was part of an exhibition ‘L’arte rivela Il Segreto Delle Close Mappe, mitologie, volti’ at the Palazzina Trombini Museum in Milan, the capital of Italy, which began from January 20 and will conclude on March 3.

This is for the first time that the women tribal artists from Madhya Pradesh got the opportunity to exhibit their painting with Picasso’s works. Painter MF Hussain's paintings were exhibited along with Picasso's in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 1971. The trio women tribal painters, however, didn’t know Picasso who made paintings on the tribes of Africa from 1906 to 1909.

The exhibition presents 70 works of the great masters of the 20th century including Kandinsky, Picasso, Mirò, contemporary authors, visionary artists of Italian and international Art Brut and, for the first time in Italy, of the tribal art of India. This exhibition is being promoted by Padmaja Srivastava of Bhopal. Srivastava said that seven paintings of Jodhaiya Bai, two paintings of Bhuri Bai and one of Lado Bai have been displayed in this exhibition.

Pradeep, Lata Mangeshkar Remembered At ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Singer Suhasini Joshi and her troupe paid tribute to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and poet Pradeep by presenting their songs at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday. It was part of a concert ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,’ organised by Swaraj Sanchanalaya to mark the birth anniversary of poet Pradeep and death anniversary of Lata Mangeshkar.

She was accompanied by Nitin Nandeshwar on vocals, Dilip Vaswani on synthesiser, Vedaprakash Pradhan on Octopus, Anand on Dholak and Prakash Richharia on Guitar. Sunita Singh conducted the event.

Officials unaware about Harda fire incident

The officials of the directorate of Swaraj Sansthan, department of Culture who organised the concert were unaware about the fire incident of Harda which occurred on Tuesday morning. And that’s why they neither paid tribute nor postponed or cancelled the event.