Bhopal: 3 tigers to be reintroduced in Madhav National Park in CM’s presence on Friday

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three big cats as part of a tiger reintroduction project will be released in Madhav National Park of district Shivpuri, on Friday, said the officials. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in the programme. MP chief wildlife warden J S Chauhan, told Free Press that on Friday two female and one male tiger will be released in the park. The CM will be going to meet the Tiger Mitras.

The presence of tigers would add to the tourism potential of the region, in turn generating employment for the local population.

Around six months ago, African cheetahs were translocated to Kuno National Park, since then the Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been putting effort to bring tigers to Madhav National Park. The Madhav National Park is named after Jyotiraditya’s great grandfather Madho Rao Scindia I.

The project is expected to give a boost to tourism in the region. The habitat at Shivpuri is connected to Kuno and further to Ranthambore. The introduction of tigers at National park in Shivpuri would create a successful corridor between Shivpuri-Kuno and Ranthambore.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there are ample possibilities to encourage tourism activities in Shivpuri, including Madhav National Park. The park has a rich history of naturally existing tigers. Due to the increase in tourism activities in the area following rehabilitation of tigers, employment opportunities will also be created. Chouhan will also interact with Ladli Bahnas in the programme to be held at Polo Ground. Works worth about Rs 270 crore will be dedicated and the foundation stones will be laid on the day .