Bhopal: 3 Killed, Over 10 Injured As Bus Collides With Truck

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a private bus collided head-on with a container truck in Damoh district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Tendukheda-Jhalon Road, an official said. The passenger bus and the container truck collided head-on near Barkoti village, Damoh's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Passenger Sangeeta Chowkse (60), bus driver Narayan Thakur (45), and helper Pratap Singh (40) died in the accident, he said. More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at Tendukheda's community health centre, the official said.

The container truck's driver was seriously injured and referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment, he added.