Bhopal: 3 injured in group clash in 23rd battalion campus accused are sons of SAF personnel

BHOPAL: Three persons were injured in a group clash inside the campus of 23rd battalion on Wednesday. The accused are sons of Special Armed Force (SAF) personnel.

Kamla Nagar police have registered a complaint and have initiated probe into the matter.

The accused were equipped with swords and rods and they hit each other near the supermarket of the battalion quarters in the evening.

SHO Kamla Nagar Vijay Sisodia said that a fight broke out when a resident Nakul Thapa objected to another man Shashank and his friends who were consuming liquor around the supermarket area.

Thapa told police that Shashank and his friends Vikky, Naman and Kamal then started a quarrel with him over it.

The three persons Vikky, Naman and Kamal are also sons of SAF personnel.

Later, his friends also joined the fight and rods and swords were wielded around.

Shashank on the other hand told police that Nakul and his friends Vijay Thapa and Vishal assaulted them after a dispute.

Police have registered a case against all the persons on the complaints of each other.

SHO Sisodia said that the accused had received injuries and were treated at a hospital. Complaints were filed by both the groups and we have booked them for quarrelling, he said.