Bhopal: 3 injured as 2 cars collide near Vyapam Square

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cars coming from opposite directions collided head-on near Vyapam Square on Link road number 1 on Sunday morning, leaving three persons injured, sources said. The police said that no FIR has been lodged in the case.

Reportedly, the accident took place in the locality at around 9 am on Sunday. The front side of both the cars was mangled in the accident. Owing to the same, the traffic was also blocked on the road for some time. As soon as the locals witnessed the accident, they rushed to the spot and ensured arrangements to send the injured persons to the hospital. The MP Nagar police said that the injured persons include the drivers of both the cars, as well as a passer-by.

No FIR has been registered in the case yet.

