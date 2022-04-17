Bhopal: 3 including two 5-yr-old kids die in road accidents

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons died in two different road accidents in the state capital on Saturday. First road accident was reported in the vicinity of Vidhan Sabha while another road accident was reported in Berasia.

According to police, a 5-year-old boy died in a road accident in Bhopal. The boy was holding his mother's hand and was walking towards the park in front of the main entrance of Vidhan Sabha building when he was trampled by a car.

In another road accident, a five-year-old girl and her uncle died while her sister sustained severe injuries after the bike they were riding was hit by a tractor from behind.

According to Berasia police, Padma Singh Shakya (5) of village Dangrauli along with her sister Tulsa and uncle Prem Narayan had gone to a relative's house in Shamshabad. On Friday evening, all three were returning home by bike. At around 7 o'clock in the evening, they had reached a culvert near the village of Meghra, when a tractor coming from behind hit the bike.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 12:55 AM IST