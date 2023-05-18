Bhopal: 3 held for robbing collection agent of Rs 1.25L

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police on Thursday arrested three persons for robbing a collection agent in December 2022.

Ashoka Garden police station incharge Umesh Chouhan said that the complainant Abhishek Yadav (24) worked as a collection agent. He approached police on December 8, 2022, stating that he was carrying Rs 1.25 lakh, a tablet and several documents.

He stopped his bike near Ashoka Garden industrial area to answer nature’s call when three unidentified men tried robbing him of money on knife point. When he protested, accused stabbed him and made away with money.

An FIR was lodged in the case. On May 15, SHO Chouhan was on night patrol when he received a tip-off about three men. Two separate police teams were rushed to the spot and nabbed Salmanuddin, Zuber Khan and Sonu Kataria. They confessed to committing crime while cops seized knife and Rs 20,000 from their possession. The trio was sent to jail thereafter.

