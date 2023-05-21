Bhopal: 3 duped of Rs 1.95L on job pretext , accused booked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Nishatpura police have registered a case against a man for duping three unemployed persons of Rs 1.95 lakh on the pretext of providing them a job at Bhopal collectorate, the police said on Saturday.

According to station house officer (SHO) of Nishatpura police station Rupesh Dubey, complainant Vishal Baghel (25) is a native of Ganjbasoda, who stays at Ratan Colony and works at a blood testing lab. Some time ago, he got acquainted with Dharmendra Nayak, who promised him a job at the Bhopal collectorate office, for the post of computer operator. He also promised a salary of Rs 60,000 per month.

Baghel fell into his trap and told about this to two other of his friends, named Jai Prakash Pandit and Yash Prajapati. All three of them gave Rs 1.95 lakh to Nayak. When a long time passed and the trio did not receive any notification, they began nagging Nayak for the same. When Nayak was fed up, he threatened that he would not return the amount.

The trio approached the police and lodged a complaint. The accused is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.