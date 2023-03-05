Bhopal: 3-day Maffick 23 begins with Manipuri dance, Kodachrome, Robo Fiesta, Ace the Race, Swaang

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day technical and cultural festival, Maffick 23, began with Manipuri dance, Kodachrome, Robo Fiesta, Ace the Race, Swaang at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) on Saturday evening.

The fest was organised after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic. The event began with Manipuri dance by Bimbavati Devi under SPIC MACAY programme.

Kodachrome (Art & Photography Exhibition) organised by MANIT's Pixel Society, Anveshan (Treasure Hunt) organised by QCM Society, BridgeIt (organised by Vision), Robo Fiesta (organised by Robotics Club), Ace the Race (organised by SAE), poetry session (organised by IBC), Illuminati (organised by Drishtant), Swaang (organised by Ae Se Aenak) competitions were organised in which over 3,000 students took part.

The inaugural day event ended with cultural dance by Gig a Night Roobaroo under which Indian folk dances from different regions and mixed modern western dances were presented. IAS officer Tarun Kumar Pithode was the chief guest.