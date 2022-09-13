Bhopal: 3-day ‘Karunesh Natya Samaroh’ begins with ‘I Am Subhash’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘Karunesh Natya Samaroh’ began with staging a play ‘I Am Subhash’ at Shaheed Bhawan in the city on Tuesday. The festival was organised to mark the birth anniversary of founder of The Rising Society of Art and Culture Chandra has Tiwari.

Written by Dinesh Nair and directed by Chandrahas Tiwari, the play highlights the lifespan and struggles of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose. The play is re-composed by Preeti Jha Tiwari. The story of the play begins from the college days of Subhash Chandra Bose, where he first began his fight against British Rule.

Beginning the struggle against the British at college level, he got involved with the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi. The play ends with poetry of Kuldeep Kunal .Harsh Daund played the role of Subhsh. “ The whole life of Bose ji is full of an unprecedented journey. It is impossible to cover his entire life in a play, but some parts of his life, his ideology, some glimpses of his dream can be seen through this drama. With effort, I hope this experiment will reach you,” said Preeti Jha Tiwari.

Besides play, a felicitation ceremony was held. Theatre actor and director Sanjay Mehta was feted with ‘Karunesh Samman 2022’. A play ‘Brihnnala’ will be staged on Wednesday.

