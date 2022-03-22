Bhopal: 3-day inter-campus Sanskrit drama contest from today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Central Sanskrit University, Bhopal, is going to organise a three-day inter-campus Sanskrit drama contest from March 22.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Srinivas Barkhedi told media persons on Monday that this year the event is being organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He said that like other Indian languages, literary works based on India's freedom struggle are available in Sanskrit language too. 11 Sanskrit plays, based on the freedom struggle of India, will be staged in the contest, he added.

Convener of the event, Prof Ramakant Pandey, said that students from 11 campuses of Central Sanskrit University located in different states of the country will take part in it. The drama contest is organised every year but this time, Bhopal campus got the opportunity to organise the competition, he said.

Director of the University Prof J Bhanumurthy said that the University was committed to the promotion of Indian culture and Sanskrit language.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 09:58 AM IST