Bhopal: 3-day event on Indian constitution begins to mark birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day event, Samvidhan Samvaad - a movement, will be organised from April 12-14 to mark 130th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

The event is an attempt to understand the importance of constitution in contemporary India. Ansh Happiness Society will organise the three-day event, which will begin with Tweet-A-Thon.

“Between 4 pm to 6 pm, we will be tweeting on - What does the constitution give us? We request to put your thoughts and add hashtag #constitution70 #AmbedkarJayanti,” said society’s founder member Mohsin Khan.

He added that all are requested to tweet and amplify the reach of the movement. Encourage others to tweet by tagging their handles. On day two, people have been urged to express their views on - What does the constitution give us? - through posters, pictures and videos and upload them on multiple social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter. “Express yourself through these ways and use the same hashtags- #constitution70 #ambedkarjayanti,” Khan added.

On day three, digital dialogue or webinar will be held in three sessions. Each session will be based on three different themes. The theme of the first session (from 11 am to12 noon) is values enshrined in Constitution while Idea of India and Constitution and current challenges are themes of second session (from 1 pm -2 pm) and the third session (from 4 pm- 5 pm) respectively.