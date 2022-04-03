Bhopal: 3-day Anant Mahotsav ends with Rutba Band performance, workshop, panel discussion

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-day Anant Mahotsav ended with Rutba Band performance, workshop and panel discussion at Gandhi Bhavan in the city. The musical evening began with the Rutba Band performance. They presented their own compositions and Bollywood songs, which left the audience spellbound. Besides that, workshops on composting by Muskaan Team , Kitchen Garden in your Backyard by Fazal Rashid, Aao Beejo ko Jane by Prachi Mahurkar were held.

Children from Muskaan taught them how to manage household waste. Rashid taught how to grow vegetables and fruits in less space, as well as shared their experiences on how to grow chemical free vegetables at home. Prachi Mahurkar from Bijostav Nagpur, described the traditional seeds, identifying them, their maintenance and protection. A panel discussion was also held in which Prachi, Poorvi and Fazal shared their experiences.

Prachi's journey from IT to becoming an ecological consultant was quite an interesting one. Now Purvi is working closely with thousands of farmers. Fazal taking up terrace farming also interested the audience. The event was organised to celebrate the completion of three years of Anant Mandi, an organic farmers’ and local artisans’ market.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:50 PM IST