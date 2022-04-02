Bhopal: 3-day Anant Mahotsav begins with classical music, sufi songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day ‘Anant Mahotsav’ began with classical music and Sufi songs at Gandhi Bhavan in the city on Friday.

Gandhian Rajagopal PV, former director of CBI, Rishi Shukla, secretary, Gandhi Bhawan Trust, Dayaram Namdev, social worker Mita Wadhwa, Shibani Ghosh, Jill Carr Harris inaugurated the event.

Rajagopal congratulated the youth group for the successful completion of 3 years of Anant Mandi and appreciated their efforts and urged them to start such initiatives in other parts of India as well. He emphasised on the need to educate people about organic and sustainable lifestyle.

The event began with the classical musical performance by singer Sarang Phagre. He presented a traditional composition, ‘Rang de rangrez…; and a composition of Pt. Kumar Gandharva in Malawi dialect ‘Rukava tale aaya…’ in Raga ‘Madhmad Sarang’. He wrapped up her performance with Nirgun Bhajans of kabir and Gorakh, enchanted the audience.

Manoj Patidar accompanied him on table, Ojas Shivde on harmonium, Anjali and Parmeshwar on Tanpura. It was followed by the performance of Adiroha Band. The band presented songs including ‘Goonja sa hai koi iktara…,’ ‘Ishq sufiyana…,’ ‘Sadagi to Hamari…,’ and ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar…’ which delighted music lovers who were present in good numbers.

The event was organised to celebrate the completion of three years of Anant Mandi, an organic farmers’ and local artisans’ market. Besides, more than 40 stalls have been put up at Anant Mahotsav by people from different parts of Madhya Pradesh (Itarsi, Balaghat, Katni, Raisen, etc) covering a diverse range of organic and handmade items. Visitors also enjoyed a wide range of yummy food items, Dosa, Darjeeling Momos, Tacos, Biryani, wheat-based cakes, Tacos, made of organic ingredients.

Hands-on pottery with Veena Singh (12-4pm), ‘Cooking’ It Up! by Sakib (12-1.30pm), Nutri-Thought by Dr Amita Singh (2.30-4pm) under workshop, classical music performance by Bhanu (6.30pm), Promoting folk music (Kabir &Indian Constitution) by Ritesh Gohiya and Band under musical evening will be held on Saturday – the second day of the event.

Composting by Muskaan Team (12-1pm), Kitchen Garden in your Backyard by Fazal Rashid (1.30-2.30pm), Aao Beejo ko Jane by Prachi Mahurkar (3-4pm) under workshops, Returning to Roots - In conversation with 3passionate farmers by Purvi Vyas, Prachi Mahurkar and Fazal Rashid (4.30- 6.30pm) under discussion and performance by Rutba Band (7pm) under musical evening will be held on Sunday.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:22 AM IST