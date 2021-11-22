Bhopal: 3 Campion School students win trophies, certificates of merit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three students of Campion School have bagged first and second position in the slogan and essay writing competition respectively. The winners are Anmol Kothari, Vihaan Rawat and Sarah Hayat Khan.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Government of India Integrated Regional office, Bhopal, had organised the contest recently. Students from CBSE and private schools took part in the contest. Among them, students Anmol Kothari and Vihaan Rawat got first and the second position in slogan writing respectively. In essay writing competition, Sarah Hayat Khan bagged the first position. All the students received trophies and certificates of merit. The students took part in the contest under guidance of teacher Nirupama Naik.

Campion School principal Father Athnas Lakra SJ, vice Principal Fr Alok Toppo SJ, and senior teacher and lecturer Mahendra Kothari congratulated teacher Nirupama Naik and all the students for making the school proud and wished them best for future endeavours.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 08:58 PM IST