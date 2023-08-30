Bhopal: 3 Booked For Swindling Funds Worth ₹15 Crore

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three employees of a food company in Arera colony sold products to customers at a lesser price and made profit unauthorisedly. A top company official has registered a case against the trio, the police said.

According to Habibganj police station house officer (SHO) Manish Raj Singh Bhadoria, complainant Pradeep Kumar Rathore is a finance manager of Jayshree Food products company whose office is located in Arera Colony.

In 2020, three employees of company - Sunil Tripathi, Hitesh and Baljeet - began selling products of the company to the customers, well below the maximum retail price. They fixed selling price, which benefited customers and themselves. This way, all of them earned profits unauthorisedly and projected information in account books as sold on maximum retail price.

When an audit was conducted, the fraud came to light after which the general manager of the company, Rathore ousted the trio. On Wednesday, he approached Habibganj police station and lodged a case against the trio. SHO Bhadoria said that probe was on in the case after which action would be taken against the accused.

