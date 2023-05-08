Bhopal: 2nd phase of Mukyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan from May 10

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the second phase of Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan would be held from May 10 to 25. Under the campaign, public grievances will redressed.

There will be two major components of campaign. In the first component, applications pertaining to civil services will be disposed of as early as possible. Along with this, pending complaints will be resolved in CM Helpline. In the second component, 100 per cent redressal of complaints registered till April 15, 2023 will take place. The information of redressal will also be compulsorily given to concerned complainant.

Services related to revenue department, general administration department, urban development and housing department, panchayat and rural development department will be provided to people.