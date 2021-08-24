Bhopal: 28-yr-old caterer murdered with stone, police launch hunt

Bhopal: A 28-year old caterer, a resident of Piplani area, was murdered with a stone by unidentified people on Monday late evening, said a police official. The police failed to identify and arrest the accused though a day has passed.

On Tuesday, the family members created ruckus at police station. They kept the body and staged dharna in front of the police station. The police officials assured them that they will find out the killer as early as possible.

The SHO of Piplani police station Chain Singh Raghuwanshi told Free Press that the deceased Sohan Gupta used to cook food at functions on contract basis.

On Monday evening after having food, he came out from his house for a walk at 10.30 pm. When he did not reach his house till 12.30 am, the family members launched search.

The brother of deceased Dharmendra found Sohan lying in a pool of blood in an isolated area. Sohan was hit by stones badly and showed multiple injuries.

He was brought to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The police are investigating the case. The deceased got married four months back.

The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC against unidentified culprits of the case whereas the senior officers are camping in the area to solve the case.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 11:56 PM IST