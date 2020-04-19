Bhopal: 27 test corona positive in last 24 hours

BHOPAL: After good news on Saturday when 28 COVID-19 patients were dischaged, there is setback for district administration.

A 9-day-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, two police men and a Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee who was among those who used to supervise Ren Basera (community centre) are among 27 people who tested corona positive in Bhopal in the last 24 hours on Sunday.

Twelve positive cases were reported on single day on Sunday. The total number positive cases in Bhopal now stands at 240.

Four out of 27 positive cases are from Jahangirabad and of same family. It is a major setback to district administration, which has already sealed Jahangirabad. Similarly, three positive cases have been detected in slums of Sai Baba Nagar, Arera Colony. Two positive cases are from TT Nagar.

The nine-day-old girl is from Durga Chowk, Barkhedi. The BMC staffer, who works with Ren Basera in front of Sultania Hospital, has tested positive. Till Saturday, he was on duty. He has been quarantined. For past fortnight, cooked food was being distributed from Ren Basera under Deendayal Yojana.

Jahangirabad is already declared one of hotspots in Bhopal where dozens of medico and survey teams have been pressed into service. Here, four members of a family have tested positive but all are non-jamatis. An 11-old boy is among the four.

Over 100 relatives including family members of two families were quarantined in All Saints School after they died of coronavirus. They have had history of suffering from other chronic diseases.

Similar is case with Sai Baba Nagar slum, Arera Colony where three positive cases have been detected. Besides, two police men posted at Jahangirabad and Gautam Nagar police have also tested positive.