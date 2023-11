Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-seven Balloting Unit (BU) and 13 Control Unit (CU) and 23 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) were changed in polling on Friday.

During the mock poll, 16 VVPATs were changed while 22 BU and eight CU were changed. Similarly, in actual polling, 7 VVPAT were changed, five CU and 5 BU were changed following technical snags.