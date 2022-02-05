Bhopal: 26 COVID deaths reported in 3 days in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 COVID deaths have been reported in three days in the state while positivity rate as well as COVID active cases tally consistently reduced in the state, according to state health bulletin.

COVID deaths were nine each on Thursday and Friday and on Saturday, state reported 8 more deaths. Over all toll went to 10656.

As per the bulletin, Madhya Pradesh reported positivity rate 7% on Saturday while on Friday, it was 8.2%. Active cases tally was 51019 on Friday and now it is 47986. As many as 78071 samples were sent for testing while 262 samples were rejected at time of testing.

Bhopal leads with 1098 COVID cases while Indore reported 679 COVID cases. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 119 cases and 390 cases. Betul reported 107 COVID cases while Chhatarpur reported 108 COVID cases and Dhar reported 111 cases.

Hoshangabad reported 119 COVID cases while Khargone reported 116 COVID cases. Raisen and Rajgarh reported 159 and 101 cases respectively. Vidisha reported 148 cases while Ujjain reported 115 and Seoni reported 108 cases. Datia reported 146 cases and Sagar reported 111 cases.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:43 PM IST