Bhopal: 25kg Ram Parivar, 18kg Elephant, Tirupati Balaji at Deepotsav-23

About 55 artisans showcase 100-plus varieties of lamps made of metal, clay and cowdung. Eco-friendly tribal jewellery in demand in US, UK, Germany, Canada also displayed.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weighing 25 kg and priced at Rs 40,000 ‘Ram Parivar’ is the centre of attraction at Gauhar Mahal in the city. The brass artwork shows Lord Rama and Goddess Sita seated on a throne with Lord Hanuman and others in attendance.

It is part of the ongoing exhibition ‘Deepotsav - 23’, organised by Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation to mark Karwa Chauth and Diwali. Around 55 artisans from different parts of the state have showcased more than 100 varieties of diyas, besides decorative items.

Rajneesh Soni, who hails from Tikamgarh and represents the fourth-generation brassworker of his family, told Free Press ‘Ram Parivar’ took him around one month to make it. “I had brought three pieces, one is already sold,” he said.

Soni has also displayed a brass elephant, with scenes from Krishna Leela carved on it and Tirupati Balaji. Both weigh 18 kg and are priced at around Rs 28,000 each. More than 20 varieties of brass diyas shaped like peacocks, lotus, etc. which range from Rs 200 to Rs 6,000 are on display. A diya stand, with 16 diyas, weighs 4 kg and is priced at Rs 6,000, Soni said. 

Dilip Goyal from Morena is exhibiting idols of Gods and Goddesses made using cowdung. A Vishwakarma Awardee, Kamlesh says that buying images of Gods made of cowdung is beneficial and auspicious.

Neeta Deep Vajpayee from Bhopal has showcased eco-friendly tribal jewellery made of fabric, wood, jute and thread. Bangles carved out from coconut shells are also available at her stall. She says that her artworks are in demand in the US, the UK and Germany. She is also selling a Gobar idol of Lord Ganesha sitting on a throne.

Khemchand Prajapati from Dhamma, Chhatarpur has brought around 10 varieties of earthen lamps in various shapes like kalash, lantern, electric lamp and coconut. The price is between Rs 20 and Rs 500. “In rural areas, simple diyas are in demand but in big cities like Bhopal, people want decorative items and diyas which look different,” he said.

Artiste Poonam from Bhopal has showcased eco-friendly jewellery including ‘Matarani jewellery, made of jute, paddy and terracotta. The pendants of necklaces carry the face of Goddess Durga, made by artists from Kolkata using terracotta. She says the necklaces were in great demand during the Navratri. “The demand for eco-friendly jewellery in London and Canada is a lot,” she said. The exhibition will remain open for visitors till October 27 from 12 pm to 9 pm.

