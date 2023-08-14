Bhopal: 24 Police Personnel Of State Honored With President Medal

Representative Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government on Monday announced service medals for 24 police personnel of Madhya Pradesh on Monday- the eve of Independence Day. Four officers of the state have been selected for President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG).

The 20 police personnel of the state will be awarded President's Police Medal for Distinguished and meritorious services. Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena has congratulated all the personnel for the awards. The police medals recognise personnel from forces across the country for gallantry as well as distinguished and meritorious service.

President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) will be awarded to Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra (1BAR), Sub-Inspector Rampadam Sharma (1BAR), Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma and Constable Ramesh Vishwakarma.

President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service will be presented to Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Rai, ADG/OSD A. Sai Manohar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria and Inspector Indore Ashok Kumar Raghuvanshi.

The personnel selected for the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Assistant Inspector General of Police Malay Jain, Superintendent of Police Rewa Surendra Kumar Jain, Deputy Inspector General of Police Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Superintendent of Police Gwalior Pankaj Kumar Pandey, SP Bhopal Pranay Kumar Nagvanshi, SP Gwalior Rameshwar Singh Yadav, SO to DGP Police Headquarters Sandesh Jain, DSP Ujjain Ajay Kaithwas, Inspector (M) Special Branch Bhopal Sunil Kumar Rai, Sub Inspector (M) Bhopal DP Saxena, Constable Indore Mohan Lal Singh Tiwari, Head Constable Chhindwara Keshav Rao Ingle, Head Constable Gwalior Ashok Singh Bhadoria, Head Constable Ujjain Ram Ratan Nanded, Constable Sagar Ramesh Joshi and DSP Ujjain Sunil Kumar Talan. The medals will be handed over to all of them at the investiture ceremony on August 15 next year