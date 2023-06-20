Bhopal: 24 Lakh School Students To Learn Road Safety Norms

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 24 lakh school students will learn road safety norms for whom the school education department has prepared study material, which Police Training and Research Institute (PTRI) will approve and provide amount to publish the book.

Every year, thousands of people die on roads because of driver’s negligence. In 2022, 54,432 road accidents took place. About 13,427 people lost lives in accident.

The state Road Safety Implement Committee has recommended to prepare information related to accidents and driving, which can be passed on to school students. The school education department has prepared study material and PTRI will verify it.

The PTRI is making efforts to spread awareness about driving safety norms, accidents, their reasons and consequences.

As many as 24 lakh students from class 9 to 12 are studying in 9,200 schools of the state. Among them, 7 lakh students are students of class 11 and 12. These students will get booklets, which will be kept in school library and students will be asked to study it.

Rs 8 lakh on study material

ADG G Janardan told Free Press that the PTRI would spend Rs 8 lakh to print study material. The booklets will be distributed in schools and the students will get information about the road safety norms.

He added that if the students were given proper information of road safety, it would bring holistic change in driving. Their awareness will make parents and relatives to drive safely.

More accidents in rual areas

The PRTI had conducted a research, which revealed that accidents take place more in rural areas. Around 9,531 people died in rural areas and 3,896 died in urban areas.