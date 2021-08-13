Bhopal: 24 fall sick after eating mushroom in Rewa

BHOPAL: In a suspected case of food poisoning 24 people fell sick after consuming mushrooms in Rewa. They were admitted to Community Health Centre(CHC), Mauganj, after they started vomiting. Doctors attending them described their condition as stable.

As per report, residents of Bicharhata village under Shahpur police station had collected mushrooms from Bamboo trees. Soon after consuming it, they started vomiting. Soon condition of many deteriorated. They consumed and developed vomiting. After their health condition deteriorated, villagers rushed them to nearby community health centre.

Rewa Collector T Illya Raja said, " All have been hospitalized in Community Health Centre, Mauganj. They are stable. Doctors are monitoring their health conditions."

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 01:58 AM IST