Bhopal: 23-year-old girl raped in construction site, accused, building guard held

BHOPAL: Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 23-year-old girl in an under construction building on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Friday, however, the complainant reported the matter to police on Monday night. Police have also arrested the guard of the building who was witness to the crime. It was the guard who had called up Sukhisewania police saying a girl was lying unconscious on the premises. Police had admitted the girl to hospital and on Monday she confided in her sister and informed about the incident. Thereafter the matter was reported to police.

In her complaint the victim told police she had gone to goshala on Friday where she met Manoj Bairagi, 22. The man took her to an under construction building and allegedly raped her. The security guard of the building sat outside as the man assaulted the girl. After freeing herself, the girl tried to flee, however, she fell from the first floor and went unconscious.

The guard fearing that she was dead, called the police. The cops rushed her to hospital. Police said that the girl was unable to speak anything and only informed that she was a resident of Chhola Mandir area. Chhola Mandir police already had a missing person’s complaint of the girl.

The cops informed the girl's family. The girl undergoing treatment at hospital was unable to speak anything until Monday when she confided in her sister. Thereafter the family approached police and a rape complaint was lodged. Police swung into action and arrested Bairagi and also the security guard Yadav, for not preventing the crime inside on his premises. Both the accused have been arrested, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajesh Singh.