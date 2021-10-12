Bhopal: 23-year-old girl gang-raped by five

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in Bhopal, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Islam Nagar under Eintkhedi police station area late on Monday night.

The girl told the police that she had approached the accused for help. The accused took her to a house on pretext of help and locked her up in a room. Later, the accused and his four friends raped her.

In her complaint to police, the girl said that she was facing financial problems. She sought help from one of her acquaintance, who gave contact number of Yakub.

When girl approached Yakub, he asked her to meet him in Islam Nagar on Monday evening.

“The accused took the girl to house on the pretext of helping her to get a job. He along with his friends gang-raped her. The girl somehow managed to escape and approached the police,” said a senior police officer.

The police said that identities of the accused had been established and they would be arrested soon.

