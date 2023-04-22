Bhopal: 215 scams took place in 215 days of BJP government, says Kamal Nath

MP Congress chief Kamal Nath | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 215 scams surfaced during 215 days during BJP-rule. The corruption extended from panchayat to secretariat, said former chief minister Kamal Nath while addressing the public gathering in Seoni Malwa on Saturday.

The former chief minister levelled allegations against BJP-led government and alleged that the state government ignored the development of Narmadapuram district. “The farmers of Narmadapuram, which is considered the capital of agriculture sector, is suffering the most today,” he said.

He added that no big food processing plant was opened. The soyabean plant, which was opened due to efforts of Hazarilal Raghuvanshi was also closed because state government neglected it, he said.

“Our government came after 15 years, we had made a new beginning for the agriculture sector of the state by waiving loan of 53,000 farmers in Narmadapuram district alone. Electricity bills were slashed to half. But as soon as the BJP government came to power, they snatched all the facilities of the people,” Nath added.

Earlier, in his statement given in Bhopal, he attacked state government and said that the government accepted that corruption was taking place in CM Helpline and people were blackmailed.

“Today, government employees are on strike, anganwari workers are on strike, doctors are on strike, health workers are on strike, contractual workers are on strike and few days back the advocates were on strike,” Nath said.