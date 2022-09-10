Bhopal: 2102 school students take part in Cheetah Awareness Campaign

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal, has organised Cheetah Awareness Campaign, in view of Cheetah Reintroduction in India. The eight-day campaign began on Friday. Scientist C of the museum Beenish Rafat said that nearly 2102 students from different schools of Bhopal benefited from information provided about cheetah through lectures and PowerPoint presentations.

The school included Rajpushp Higher Secondary School, Arera Hills, Hills Vihar School, Banganga, Govt Nutan Subhash Higher Secondary School, TT Nagar, Kendriya Vidyalaya No 03, Danish Nagar, Govt Navin Higher Secondary School, Chunabhatti, Govt High School, Navin Chawni, Phanda, Rural Bhopal, Sarojini Naidu Girls Higher Secondary School.

2-day workshop from Sept 2

The Regional Museum of Natural History will organise a two-day workshop on Biological Preservation Techniques/Taxidermy for the biology teachers or biology laboratory staff or museum professionals from September 22. Maximum 30 participants will be allowed to participate on a first come, first serve basis. The school/institute /museum are requested to nominate two biology teachers or biology laboratory staff or museum professionals on or before September 19 through email - rmnhbhopal@gmail.com and also provide mobile number and email address of participants.