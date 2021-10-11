Bhopal: 21-member committee to be formed for coordination between bench and bar, says president PC Kothari

PC Kothari | FP Pic

BHOPAL: Newly elected president of Bhopal District Bar Association PC Kothari talked to Free Press about his priorities in a free-wheeling interview. Excerpts:

What are your priorities for Bhopal District Bar?

I will focus on making it well-equipped and having an active women’s bar to redress grievances of women advocates. So far, it has been sidelined but now women bar will work prominently.

Bhopal court is one of the biggest district courts in Asia but faces parking problem. Even advocates do not find space for parking on court premises.

Parking is real problem. We will take it on priority. We want to ensure sufficient parking for advocates and visitors in court premises.

Bar does not have a doctor though 7,000 advocates are enrolled and they have to stay here from 10 am to 5 pm. Comment

Bar will make arrangement for permanent doctors as 7,000 advocates are here. District court receives 4,000 footfalls everyday. So, we will have to make arrangements for their health diagnosis during working hours.

Advocates have been demanding High Court bench or circuit bench in Bhopal.

This is our priority as the work load is more in Bhopal. Vyapam cases are in Bhopal court. State government wastes lot of money in going to Jabalpur to plead its side. It will be good if High Court or circuit bench is set up here.

How do you plan to tackle confrontation between bar and bench?

I will constitute a committee of 21 advocates to establish coordination between bench and bar.

Any other facilities, which you will like to introduce for advocates’ welfare?

There are other issues like life insurance cover, better WiFi, better seating arrangement, prompt redressal of complaints which I want to focus on. Similarly, I will promote sports activities in Bar so that advocates stay fit.

