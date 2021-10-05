Advocate PC Kothari is the new president of Bhopal District Bar Association

BHOPAL: Advocate PC Kothari has been elected as the president of District Bar Association, according to chief election officer Advocate RK Tiwari. The results were declared on Tuesday.

Kothari got 1,221 votes while his nearest rival and four-time winner Advocate Rajesh Vyas got 1,086 votes. Kothari defeated Vyas by 135 votes. Kothari is general secretary in current executive body while Rajesh Vyas is member of State Bar Council.

Advocate Suhag Singh Solanki has been elected as vice president. Advocate Sushil Kumar Shrivastava “Nanni” has been elected as secretary and Advocate Shashi Joshi has been elected as joint secretary. Counting of votes for other executive body members will continue on Wednesday.

Counting of votes polled for electing executive body of District Bar Association, Bhopal underway on Tuesday. | FP

The vote counting took place amidst tight security arrangement. Big screens were installed in the court to keep tabs on counting. There was curiosity among advocates as the counting progressed. Right from beginning, there was close contest between PC Kothari and Rajesh Vyas.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 10:51 PM IST