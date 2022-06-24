Bhopal: 20,000 traffic e-challans with July 10 deadline issued

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police has served more than 20,000 e-challans on traffic law violators directing them to pay the penalty amount by July 10. An amount of Rs 1 crore is expected to be collected in the state coffer as traffic law violation penalty, said the officials on Thursday.

Deputy commissioner of police Hansraj told Free Press e-challans were generated with the Bhopal smart city's intelligent transit management system (ITMS) and police-run city surveillance system. The challans are related to the red light jumping, triple riding, helmet violation and rash driving, he added.

The traffic lawbreakers who fail to pay the amount by Juky 10 will have to face punitive action. And, the people who fail†to pay the penalty by July 10, their cases will be presented before the Lok Adalat scheduled for August 13.

Every month more than 11,000 challans are prepared and sent to traffic violators and among them around 40 per cent have deposited the penalty amount and the rest are taking it casually, said the officer.

First a notice is given, then a summons and then a warrant is issued, people should not take the challan casually as it will lead to serious problems, he added.

At Lok Adalat, out of 3,000 challans issued, 1500 of the offenders had paid the amount which was around Rs 4 lakh and the rest 1500 offenders were summoned for the next Lok Adalat, which is going to be held on August 13.

People can pay the amount on https://echallan.mponline.gov.in/ online and can send the copy to the traffic police station about the payment, the officer added.