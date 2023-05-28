Bhopal: 20-acre stud farm worth Rs 350 cr freed from Mumbai resident

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teams of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and district administration on Saturday freed 20 acres of land worth Rs 350 crore allotted to Mumbai resident Harsh Gokuldas for stud farm at Sewnia God village in vicinity of Sairspata in Bhadbhada.

Collector had cancelled its lease on June 1, 2020. Divisional commissioner had rejected the appeal of Harsh Gokuldas for lease renewal.

Lease was not renewed as Gokuldas was using land for his own purpose instead of stud farm. The land was leased out in 1963 for 30 years. After every 30 years, lease was to be renewed.

However, this time, lease was not renewed. In joint operation of district administration and BMC administration, construction was demolished and the land was freed.

TT Nagar tehsildar Avnish Mishra said, “Gokuldas was allotted 20-acre land in 1963 for horse rearing. But lease was not renewed so district administration demolished all the construction and freed the land.”

SDM Santosh Bitolia said no horse rearing was carried out. Lease was not renewed. “We demolished kutcha construction. People were staying illegally.”