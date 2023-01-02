Bhopal: 2 family members crushed to death

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested Rajendra Patel, an accomplice of the key accused Rizwan Qureshi, who had crushed two members of a family to death on Bhopal Bypass road in December 2022.

The police said that Patel was arrested from Sagar.

The police officials stated that both the accused had stolen a pick-up vehicle from Vidisha on December 14. Vehicle owner Surendra Vanshkar had informed his son-in-law Deepak Vanshkar and his son Raj Vanshkar who spotted the vehicle on Bhopal bypass road on the night of December 15.

Qureshi and Patel were sitting inside the vehicle. They were stopped by Deepak and Raj. Deepak and Raj stood in front of vehicle in a bid to stop them but were run over by the duo. The Awadhpuri police had registered a case and had begun investigation.

The police sifted through the footages of 200 CCTV cameras, after which the key accused, Qureshi was apprehended. However, his accomplice Patel was on the run to nab whom the police constituted seven teams, which launched a manhunt in Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh districts, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Finally, Patel was arrested from Sagar on Saturday. The police said that six criminal cases were registered against him in police stations of Bhopal.