Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend's House; Kin Allege Murder

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl from Narsinghpur, who had been pursuing degree in nursing from there, had allegedly eloped with her boyfriend on August 9. She was found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Bag Sewaniya in the city on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the police said.

The woman’s kin have alleged that she was murdered by her partner. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that the woman who was found dead was Ankita Choudhary. She went missing from her house on August 9, two days after which she informed her aunt over a phone that she had eloped with a man named Mayank Parihar.

Ankita used to stay in touch with her aunt on WhatsApp and used to provide updates about herself to her. Her aunt told the police that two days ago, Ankita had texted her, saying she did not want to live with Mayank. Later, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, her family was informed that she had hanged herself to death at Mayank’s rented accommodation in Narayan Nagar in Bag Sewaniya.

Strangulation marks found

Ankita’s kin, after reaching Bhopal on Saturday and seeing her body, told police that there were strangulation marks on her neck and said it is a case of murder, not suicide. They alleged that Mayank killed her. The body has been sent for post-mortem.