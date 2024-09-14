 Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend’s House; Kin Allege Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend’s House; Kin Allege Murder

Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend’s House; Kin Allege Murder

The woman’s kin have alleged that she was murdered by her partner. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that the woman who was found dead was Ankita Choudhary.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend’s House; Kin Allege Murder | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl from Narsinghpur, who had been pursuing degree in nursing from there, had allegedly eloped with her boyfriend on August 9. She was found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Bag Sewaniya in the city on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, the police said.

The woman’s kin have alleged that she was murdered by her partner. Bag Sewaniya police station TI Amit Soni told Free Press that the woman who was found dead was Ankita Choudhary. She went missing from her house on August 9, two days after which she informed her aunt over a phone that she had eloped with a man named Mayank Parihar.

Ankita used to stay in touch with her aunt on WhatsApp and used to provide updates about herself to her. Her aunt told the police that two days ago, Ankita had texted her, saying she did not want to live with Mayank. Later, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, her family was informed that she had hanged herself to death at Mayank’s rented accommodation in Narayan Nagar in Bag Sewaniya.

Read Also
Tragic! 4 Females Of A Family Kill Themselves Over Harassment By Relatives In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar
article-image

Strangulation marks found

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Uttar Pradesh: 8 Arrested In Ayodhya For Alleged Gang-Rape Of College Student Employed At Ram Janmabhoomi Temple
Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions; Visuals Surface
Gyanvapi Is 'Vishwanath' Itself, Not A Mosque: CM Yogi Adityanath Sparks Political Reactions; Visuals Surface
Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
Andhra Stabbing VIDEO: Youth Attacks Student With Knife Inside Theatre Over Love Affair In Tirupati; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces
UP Building Collapse VIDEO: 8-10 Feared Trapped In Meerut's Zakir Colony As Heavy Rains Trigger Disaster; Rescue Operations Underway
UP Building Collapse VIDEO: 8-10 Feared Trapped In Meerut's Zakir Colony As Heavy Rains Trigger Disaster; Rescue Operations Underway

Ankita’s kin, after reaching Bhopal on Saturday and seeing her body, told police that there were strangulation marks on her neck and said it is a case of murder, not suicide. They alleged that Mayank killed her. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Government Will Encourage Studies In Mother Tongue: CM Mohan Yadav 

Madhya Pradesh Government Will Encourage Studies In Mother Tongue: CM Mohan Yadav 

Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend’s House; Kin Allege Murder

Bhopal: 19-Yr-Old Nursing Student Found Dead At Boyfriend’s House; Kin Allege Murder

Cattle Menace: Government Fails To Find Solution To Deal With Stray Animals On Highways; Trucks Run...

Cattle Menace: Government Fails To Find Solution To Deal With Stray Animals On Highways; Trucks Run...

ChatGPT: Alice Trips To Warren Of Words, Finds Diktats Of Queen Red, Big Brother

ChatGPT: Alice Trips To Warren Of Words, Finds Diktats Of Queen Red, Big Brother

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan September 15: Power To Remain Disrupted In I Sector, Naveen Nagar, GAD...